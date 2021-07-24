Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to post sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.57 billion and the highest is $3.66 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group posted sales of $3.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $14.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $15.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after acquiring an additional 456,714 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,760 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,432,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE J traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.90. 202,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,065. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $82.92 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

