Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 7,463 Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 31.14% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68.

