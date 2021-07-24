Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 53.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.