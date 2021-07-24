Jane Street Group LLC Sells 15,746 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,746 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 206,926.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEUS opened at $70.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.96. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $73.55.

