Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 104 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 964,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,732,000 after buying an additional 136,439 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,541,000 after buying an additional 35,956 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 679,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,825,000 after buying an additional 60,548 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 516,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,755,000 after buying an additional 20,537 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $146.31 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,201.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.04.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

