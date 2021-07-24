Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fortis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,148,000 after acquiring an additional 719,468 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Fortis by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,396 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,893 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Fortis by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Shares of FTS opened at $44.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.