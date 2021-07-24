Jason Ehrlich Sells 6,950 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $599,646.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $590,055.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $97,208.25.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $563,923.00.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.01. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). Research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $56,042,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $49,532,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

