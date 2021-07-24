Jason Ehrlich Sells 6,950 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $599,646.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $590,055.00.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $97,208.25.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $563,923.00.
Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.01. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $171.21.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $56,042,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $49,532,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
