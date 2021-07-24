Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $216.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $173.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $107.59 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

