JD Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 6,875 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JD Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.8% of JD Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $368.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $251.32 and a 1-year high of $368.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

