Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Harbour Energy plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HBRID)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harbour Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HBRID. Peel Hunt upgraded Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Harbour Energy stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

