Jefferies Financial Group Comments on NVIDIA Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $213.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $178.75 to $218.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.85.

NVDA opened at $195.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $487.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $97.77 and a 52-week high of $208.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total transaction of $67,068.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $694,777.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.