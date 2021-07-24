Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Kardex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Kardex alerts:

Shares of Kardex stock opened at $241.99 on Wednesday. Kardex has a twelve month low of $169.45 and a twelve month high of $241.99.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions, and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates through Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.