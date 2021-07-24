Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €91.64 ($107.82).

ETR:DAI opened at €75.27 ($88.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €75.99. Daimler has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The stock has a market cap of $80.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

