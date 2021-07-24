Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Ally Financial stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

