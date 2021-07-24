Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $60.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.44. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $1,456,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,986,011 shares in the company, valued at $581,621,181.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 580,000 shares of company stock worth $38,570,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

