Jeffrey D. Grube Acquires 3,000 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

STBA stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. S&T Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.61.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.