Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.79. 5,015,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $452.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

