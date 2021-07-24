Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.600-$9.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.80 billion-$94.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.30 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.60-9.70 EPS.

Shares of JNJ opened at $171.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $452.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

