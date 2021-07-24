Jonathan Gunby Purchases 28 Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) insider Jonathan Gunby acquired 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.79) per share, with a total value of £145.60 ($190.23).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Gunby acquired 28 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.96) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($194.98).

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 541.50 ($7.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 463.89 ($6.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 590.50 ($7.71). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 528.04. The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

