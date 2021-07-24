Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stock Position Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JLL opened at $204.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $212.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

