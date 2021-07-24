JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€58.80” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.09 ($82.46).

ETR FME opened at €69.38 ($81.62) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12-month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

