JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €610.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €598.27 ($703.85).

