JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 235 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 284 price target on Volvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a SEK 185 price objective on Volvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 243 price objective on Volvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of SEK 239.56.

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

