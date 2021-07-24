JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $238.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.75.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH opened at $178.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.52, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,527 shares of company stock worth $21,458,501 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.