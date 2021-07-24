JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000.

CLTL opened at $105.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.68. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.82.

