JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$10.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VET. National Bankshares raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.32.

TSE:VET opened at C$8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.84 and a twelve month high of C$11.51.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$368.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.5925991 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

