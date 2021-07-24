JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $296,000 in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFDRU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $693,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth $693,000.

PFDRU opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

