JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,990 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Pan American Silver by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 52,893 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 251,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

