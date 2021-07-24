JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,501 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000.

Shares of JPSE opened at $42.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.80. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.32.

