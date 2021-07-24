Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JBAXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Julius Bär Gruppe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $12.88 on Thursday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.13.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.