Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.