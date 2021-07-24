Katalyo (KTLYO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $70,443.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $70,443.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00040446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00124575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00144659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,366.93 or 1.00238503 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.00891014 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

