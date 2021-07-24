KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €55.00 ($64.71) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of €54.00 ($63.53).

KBCSY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised KBC Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.58.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.49.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

