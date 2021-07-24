Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivendi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vivendi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 37,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.