KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sempra Energy in a report released on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

SRE stock opened at $130.72 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,057,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,306,000 after buying an additional 54,612 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,291,000 after buying an additional 32,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.