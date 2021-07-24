KeyCorp Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,850.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.94 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,720.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,742.27.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,830.92 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,094.93 and a twelve month high of $1,833.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,464.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,193 shares of company stock worth $47,753,438 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

