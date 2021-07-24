Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Now Covered by Jonestrading

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.
KZR opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $257.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.
