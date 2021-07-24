Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Now Covered by Jonestrading

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

KZR opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $257.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

