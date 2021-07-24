Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 129 ($1.69). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 126.60 ($1.65), with a volume of 393,280 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Kier Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £564.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.