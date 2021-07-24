Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues Earnings Results

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$6.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.65-6.90 EPS.

NYSE KMB opened at $135.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

