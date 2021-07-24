Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Raised to C$225.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.45% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinaxis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KXS. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$200.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$200.50.

TSE:KXS opened at C$164.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$124.05 and a 1-year high of C$224.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$151.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.84.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$73.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.22, for a total transaction of C$665,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,816 shares in the company, valued at C$8,894,343.73.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

