Kindred Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIN)

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,118 call options on the company. This is an increase of 935% compared to the average daily volume of 108 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Aegis restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In related news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,894,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,389,407.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,680. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

KIN stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $413.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.31. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

