Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.27 Million

Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will announce $139.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.68 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $117.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $576.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $569.79 million to $586.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $702.60 million, with estimates ranging from $670.08 million to $734.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $138.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,792. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 59,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

