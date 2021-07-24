KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KKR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $62.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

