Klever Market Capitalization Achieves $149.17 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $149.17 million and $1.12 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klever has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00126532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00143324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,053.04 or 0.99560562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.03 or 0.00880110 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

