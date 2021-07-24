Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

