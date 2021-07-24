Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SKB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of ETR:SKB opened at €27.90 ($32.82) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $461.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. Koenig & Bauer has a twelve month low of €16.75 ($19.71) and a twelve month high of €29.80 ($35.06). The business’s 50 day moving average is €27.79.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

