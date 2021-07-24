Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT Raised to $140.00 at Craig Hallum

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

KRNT stock opened at $127.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.65 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.36. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $128.50.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 304,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,063,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

