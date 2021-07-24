Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

KRNTY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Krones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Krones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS KRNTY opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.99. Krones has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

