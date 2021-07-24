Lancashire (LON:LRE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 664.50 ($8.68). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 656.50 ($8.58), with a volume of 433,956 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRE. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lancashire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 920.33 ($12.02).

Get Lancashire alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 468.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 631.60.

In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

About Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.