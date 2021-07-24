Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Shares of LABP opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. Landos Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $7,068,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $596,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landos Biopharma (LABP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.